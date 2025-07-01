Alwyn Evans spoke passionately at Machynlleth’s latest town council meeting, calling councillors and residents to attend the in-person consultation being held at Y Plas next week.
The consultation is on the proposed changes to stroke services at Machynlleth’s nearest hospital, Bronglais in Aberystwyth.
The changes could see stroke treatment services at the hospital downgraded, moving the nearest full stroke services to a south Wales hospital.
Speaking at the council meeting on 30 June, Cllr Evans said: “I urge each and every councillor around this table to go out there and make sure people know about the consultation and attend to give their input.
“If they downgrade the stroke services in Bronglais, they will start on other vital services.”
There will be a drop-in consultation on Monday 7 July from 2-7pm at Y Plas in Machynlleth.
It comes after a public meeting about the future of Bronglais’ stroke services on 20 June saw over 400 concerned people attend, including Cllr Evans and Machynlleth councillor Ann MacGarry.
Councillor MacGarry supported Cllr Evans’ call in the meeting: “It’s really important that people go with what they want to ask.
“My impression is that [treating] strokes is different from other [conditions], it seems to be so important to be treated immediately and near home, so their family can have contact with them.
“There’s been a lot of concern about the travel patients may undertake.
“Hywel Dda Health Board couldn’t answer about the extra costs for travel.
“We need to accept that, being in a rural area, we're not going to get the same treatment as in a big Cardiff hospital, so we need the best services we can get for this area.”
The proposals don’t just affect stroke services - they are also proposing changes to critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology and urology.
The consultation document explains that Covid-19 and the “fragility” of some services have triggered this consultation: “Our clinical staff are spread across lots of sites, and sometimes we rely on individual staff.
“[The pandemic] has left us with long waiting lists, gaps in staffing (made worse by shortages nationally for some healthcare staff), social care pressures, and more demand for health services.
“Some of our services have not been able to return to pre-pandemic activity levels.
“This means patients are waiting longer than we would like for some treatment and care.
“Given the challenges, we have developed a clinical services plan.”
Councillors are also urging residents to sign a Senedd petition against downgrading stroke services - the topic will be debated in the Senedd if the petition gains 10,000 signatures.
The public consultation runs until Sunday 31 August.
Submit your views via their questionnaire on the Hywel Dda website - https://hduhb.nhs.wales/about-us/healthier-mid-and-west-wales/clinical-services-plan-consultation/questionnaire/
All consultation dates can be found here - https://hduhb.nhs.wales/about-us/healthier-mid-and-west-wales/clinical-services-plan-consultation/consultation-events/
