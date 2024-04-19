A school building programme worth £300 million over the next decade - which includes the buillding of a new all-through school in Machynlleth - is due to be agreed by senior Powys councillors next month.
Of the £300 million the council would need to stump up just over £100 million, just under £200 million would come from the Welsh Government and £1.8 million from church funding.
Powys County Council’s cabinet will receive a report asking for the go ahead to submit a new Strategic Outline Programme (SOP) to the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning’s nine-year rolling programme.
The Welsh Government has asked local authorities to submit their proposal, with councils now needing to outline a “rolling programme” of proposals for up to nine years.
The first three years up to 2027 will be made up of projects expected to reach a “full business case”, and in Powys’ case that includes the delayed new £49m school campus in Machynlleth for which planning was finally submitted earlier this year. The council’s contribution which is estimated to be just over £35 million out of a total estimated cost of £109 million for the first three years – is already factored into the authority’s capital programme.