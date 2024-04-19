The first three years up to 2027 will be made up of projects expected to reach a “full business case”, and in Powys’ case that includes the delayed new £49m school campus in Machynlleth for which planning was finally submitted earlier this year. The council’s contribution which is estimated to be just over £35 million out of a total estimated cost of £109 million for the first three years – is already factored into the authority’s capital programme.