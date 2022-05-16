Premier League director plans to scale new heights

for some, Norfolk seems like the other side of the world from Aberystwyth, but for Stuart Webber, Aberystwyth local and now sporting director for Norwich City the trip is small compared to his upcoming charitable challenge.

Former Ysgol Penglais pupil, Stuart Webber, 38, plans to take on Everest in aid of his charity The Summit Foundation.

The charity’s aim is to help support young people by offering them opportunities to help them reach their potential.

Mr Webber, who grew up in Aberystwyth, has already tackled Mount Kilimanjaro and is now training to conquer Snowdon, Cotopaxi and Chimborazo in Ecuador and Mont Blanc before tackling the highest mountain in the world in 2024.

Speaking to the Cambrian News Mr Webber said: “I was brought up just outside of Aber in Cwmsymlog.

“I grew up around mountains and had a love of the outdoors. Because of that I always wanted to climb Everest, it being the highest mountain in the world.

“Being stuck inside over lockdown, unable to go outside pushed me to think about how feasible climbing Everest actually was.”

Mr Webber explained that this had originally been planned without charity in mind.

“Initially I wasn’t interested in doing it for money; it was going to be a private thing for myself as that’s how I am. But my wife had the idea that if I was going to kill myself climbing mountains, I may as well do it for a cause,” he said.

“My wife and I are both passionate about children’s education, be it teaching about the dangers of drugs, how to live a healthy lifestyle or helping those from split homes be responsible and do well for themselves.

“We didn’t like the idea of giving the money to a charity which we didn’t know where they would send the funds, so we set up the foundation. We’ve started in Norfolk but we’re hoping that success of these projects allows us to expand and work with other charities across the country to provide services to children at risk.”

Despite these charitable challenges, some Norwich fans have questioned the timing of these ventures as the team contended with relegation from the Premier League.

However, Mr Webber has defended his decision to take on these challenges, telling The Times that “My life isn’t to appease Norwich fans.

“If Norwich lose on the Saturday does it ruin my next couple of days? Yes, absolutely. That pain will never leave when you lose a game but is it the only thing in my life? No. If someone wants to criticise me for doing two hours in the gym at 5.30am I’ll take that all day.

“If someone wants to criticise me for going on a run at 10pm, bring it on. I’d never do a climb at a time when it’s business critical. Some people said, ‘You did Kilimanjaro in January.’ Yes, I did, because we had zero funds to sign a player.”