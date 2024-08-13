Ever wondered what those dusty heirlooms sitting in your attic might be worth?
You’ll be able to find out at a Machynlleth event this summer.
On 30 August at St Peter's Church two antique specialists from Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury will host an antiques valuation event.
From 10am-2pm specialists will value your items for £2 each, with all proceeds going towards the upkeep of St Peters Church on Penrallt Street.
Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley will be rifling through your silver, jewellery and bijouterie at your request, whilst Alexander Clement will be on hand to value your watches, clocks and Asian art.
Churchwarden Rachal Sear said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the specialists to the church again.
“It would be great to find something very valuable on the day.”
Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley said: “I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us.
“We have discovered a range of valuable items in this area and along the Mid Wales coast in the past year.”
Those with collections or large antiques are invited to bring photos to arrange a home visit.
Those who would like a valuation but can’t attend can call the fine art team on 01743 450700.