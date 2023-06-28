The Parliamentary Motion reads: "That this House celebrates the success of the first ever Caernarfon PRIDE held on Saturday June 24th, 2023; congratulates Balchder Gogledd Cymru - North Wales Pride for organising the event and for their hard work and dedication to inclusion and diversity in north Wales; praises the work of those involved in officiating the parade and associated celebrations which enabled people from across the region to celebrate and come together; thanks local businesses for their show of support and unity; further notes that although significant progress has been made to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people, there is still improvements to be made to support the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights; and looks forward to future PRIDE gatherings in Caernarfon in years to come."