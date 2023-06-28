Caernarfon's first ever Pride event has been praised by politicians.
Hywel Williams and Liz Saville Roberts, the MPs for Arfon and Dwyfor Meirionnydd respectively, praised the success of the event, saying it was as an opportunity to come together in the name of inclusion and diversity.
Around 1,000 people join celebrations in Caernarfon last Saturday, 24 June. The event was organised by Balchder Gogledd Cymru - North Wales Pride - and included a parade through the town, workshops, live bands and stalls.
The MPs have tabled a Parliamentary Motion in Westminster marking the event and thanking organisers for their efforts.
The MPs said: "There are now Pride events across the country, and they are very good at celebrating the diversity of our culture. We were delighted that Balchder Gogledd Cymru chose Caernarfon for this year’s celebrations.
"Ultimately this was about diversity and inclusiveness, and we are really proud of the work the volunteering team did to bring this inaugural event to Caernarfon.
"These events now take place all over the world, including in cities like Cardiff, London and Manchester. It is only right that we should have a celebration here in Caernarfon and celebrate diversity in our community.
"We wish North Wales Pride all the best for the future as they build on a really successful first event in Caernarfon and hope to see celebrations returning here soon alongside other towns across Gwynedd."
The Parliamentary Motion reads: "That this House celebrates the success of the first ever Caernarfon PRIDE held on Saturday June 24th, 2023; congratulates Balchder Gogledd Cymru - North Wales Pride for organising the event and for their hard work and dedication to inclusion and diversity in north Wales; praises the work of those involved in officiating the parade and associated celebrations which enabled people from across the region to celebrate and come together; thanks local businesses for their show of support and unity; further notes that although significant progress has been made to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people, there is still improvements to be made to support the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights; and looks forward to future PRIDE gatherings in Caernarfon in years to come."