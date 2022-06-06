Prime minister’s authority has been ‘shredded’ by ‘threadbare victory’

The prime minister’s authority has been “shredded” after a “threadbare victory” in tonight’s confidence vote, according to a north Wales MP.

Boris Johnson has survived tonight’s vote of confidence, with Conservative MPs voting 211 to 148 in favour of him remaining in his position as prime minister.

But Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville Roberts said his authority has been “shredded byt his threadbare victory”, criticising Welsh Conservative MPs for not openly calling for his resignation.

In a post on Twitter after the announcement of the result of the vote, Liz Saville Roberts said: “Boris Johnson stays in post, but his authority as PM has been shredded by this threadbare victory Not one Welsh Tory MP openly called for Boris Johnson to resign - a toxic Tory civil war will now continue to pollute our politics Wales - we can do so much better than this .”

Under the current rules, Conservative MPs will now not be allowed to hold another confidence vote for a year. But Sir Graham Brady said “technically, it’s possible” to change the rules, to hold another vote sooner, after speculation was voiced.

Boris Johnson called tonight’s vote a ”conclusive” and “decisive result”, despite losing support of 40 percent of his party.

In December 2018, former Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of confidence with 200 votes in favour of her leadership and 117 against, in comparison to Boris Johnson’s 211 in favour and 148 against.