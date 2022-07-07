Prince of Wales visits Lampeter to confer honorary degrees

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David welcomed its Patron, High Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to its Lampeter Campus during its bicentenary year. ( Aled Llywelyn )

THE Prince of Wales visited Lampeter earlier today to confer honorary degrees at a ceremony in the town’s university.

During the visit to the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, His Royal Highness conferred honorary degrees upon four individuals for their outstanding contribution to their fields of expertise.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on:

· Emma Jane Bolam in recognition of her significant contribution to medical innovation and the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

· Lord Griffiths of Burry Port in recognition of a lifetime achievement of public service and of being an advocate for social inclusion and reform.

· Ned Thomas in recognition of his outstanding service to the promotion of the Welsh language and culture and enhancing the status and development of minority languages in Europe; and

· Patrick Holden, CBE, in recognition of his pioneering leadership in sustainable food production and organic farming.

His Royal Highness conferred honorary degrees upon four individuals

In welcoming His Royal Highness to the university, Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor said: “We were honoured to welcome His Royal Highness to the Lampeter campus to mark the university’s bicentenary and to confer honorary degrees on four individuals who have shown outstanding and transformational leadership in their fields.

“His Royal Highness has been a keen supporter of the university as Chancellor and Royal Patron who has also shown transformation leadership himself through his advocacy for environmental and social harmony. We are grateful to him for his continued patronage.”

During the event, students at the university’s Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts performed a suite from Gorau Awen Gwirionedd, composed by Eilir Owen Griffiths with lyrics by Dr Grahame Davies.

The work was commissioned by Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor, to celebrate the university’s bicentenary, which marks the establishment of St David’s College in 1822.

A special volume of the work, printed on 1954 handmade paper by the Gregynog Press, was presented to His Royal Highness by the Vice-Chancellor.

The Prince of Wales visited the university campus as it celebrates its bicentenary

His Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet local schoolteachers, Caryl Davies, and Heini Thomas, Ysgol y Dderi, Jan Jones, Ysgol Llanilar, Heulyn Roderick, Ysgol Bro Pedr and Anwen Griffiths, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, who have been delivering a Harmony project which puts nature and sustainability at the heart of learning devised by Richard Dunn and translated into Welsh as part of the university’s Canolfan Tir Glas initiative.

He also met with Cenio Elwin Lewis, the High Commissioner of St Vincent and the Grenadines and students from the Commonwealth islands who have received a scholarship to study at the University.