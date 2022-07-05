Prints inspired by nature

Wildlife and nature is an exhibition of lino prints by Jonah Evans at Cletwr Café, Tre’r-ddôl.

Jonah, from Borth, has just completed his first year studying fine art at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

Besides drawing, painting, print-making and designing tattoos, he enjoys mountain walking, cycling, running and surfing.

Explaining where the inspiration for his art comes from, he said: “I find inspiration in nature and my surroundings. Wildlife, particularly birds, have been a focus for my lino printing. I enjoyed the rhythms and patterning in their plumage. There is a beautiful balancing and symmetry to be found in natural forms.

“Over the last few years, whilst living in Borth, I have developed my appreciation of this landscape. I feel energised by simply swimming in the sea or climbing high mountains. Cadair Idris has become a favourite, beautiful landscape to explore.”

While studying in Bristol, Jonah has been experimenting with different printing techniques.

He is a member of the Aberystwyth Printmakers and has exhibited widely in a number of local exhibitions.

He has also exhibited in France, Wales and more recently in Bristol.

At present he is working on producing an edition of prints to be included in a bestiary, part of a collaboration with Australian print makers.