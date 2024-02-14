A SMALL group protestors turned out onto Aberystwyth streets on Monday afternoon to share their outrage at the recent Israeli military attack against Rafah.
The Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity Group/ Solidariaeth Palestina Bro Ddyfi (DVPS) organised a last-minute demonstration on Sgwar Owain Glyndwr after news broke of Israeli air strikes against the south Palestine city.
Posters and banners held at the demonstration called to “save Rafah” where Palestinian civilians were told by Israel to flee after the Hamas-Israel fighting increased.
The 250,000-strong city on the border of Egypt now has one and a half million Palestinians taking shelter, where air strikes have since started against Hamas leaders who Israel says are hiding in the city.
Palestinian health authorities state 67 people were killed in overnight attacks on Monday during Israeli strikes which hit 14 houses and three mosques.
The Dyfi solidarity group is calling for the UK government to act, stating “no genocide in our names” and “stop bombing the innocent” on banners whilst protestors drew Palestinian flags and watermelon symbols which have come to represent the struggle on the pavement in chalk.
A spokesperson for DVPS said: “We called this emergency demonstration in shock and horror at the news of Israel's bombing of Rafah - the supposed 'safe zone' throughout this genocidal war where 1.5 million displaced people have fled.
“United Nations said it 'does not support any military campaign in Rafah' and it's clear to any who have been following the situation that a ground invasion in Rafah would be a massacre of civilians on an unprecedented scale.
“Following the International Court of Justice ruling that the case of genocide against Israel is 'plausible', our government has a very clear legal responsibility to cease any actions supporting that genocide and to act against these war crimes.
“Not only has the UK government not taken action, nor called for a permanent ceasefire, but they haven't even halted the sale of weapons and military components to Israel, even temporarily. It is up to all law-abiding citizens to make it unequivocally clear that we do not support these crimes against humanity and do what we can to stop them.”
The group, which was set up before the October Israel-Hamas escalation, has since been organising weekly vigils in Machynlleth, demonstrations across the Dyfi Valley, fundraisers for Palestinian aid, and coaches to attend larger protests in UK cities.