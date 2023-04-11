Euron Hughes welcomed the congregation before different members took part in the service. Those taking part included Nia Rowlands, Capel Coffa, Dwyryd Williams, Salem Chapel , Father Mathew of the Catholic Church, Tim Webb of St Mary's Church, Danni Worley who did an address in English, Betsan John, Tabernacle Chapel, Alan Woodbridge, Ebenezer Chapel, and Maggie Bebb for Bro Cymer.