Ewan's academic prowess (he obtained first-class degrees in music from Oxford in 2022 and from the Royal Academy in 2024) has been more than matched by his achievements as a performer. In 2020 he won the woodwind final of the BBC Young Musician Competition, advancing to the Grand Final and giving what was described by The Guardian as an 'exemplary, richly shaded account' of Navarro’s 'Legacy' Concerto with the BBC Philharmonic. Examples such as these of his playing can be found online, on his own YouTube channel.