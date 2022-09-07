Proclamation of new King held in Aberaeron
Proclamation ceremony outside Ceredigion council’s Penmorfa offices in Aberaeron on Sunday
A READING of the Proclamation of the new King was held outside Ceredigion County Council’s main office in Aberaeron on Sunday.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a Reading of the Proclamation of the accession of the new King was held outside Penmorfa office on Sunday afternoon by the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees-Evans .
The Lord-Lieutenant, Sara Edwards was also in attendance, with members of the public also there to witness the occasion.
Speaking before the official proclamation, The High Sheriff said: “We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch.
“But the basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the age of centuries the Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession.
“Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the county of Ceredigion and Dyfed of the beginning of the new King’s reign.
“The proclamation of the new sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.
“The ceremony does not create a new king, it’s simply an announcement of the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.
“In an age where modern methods of communication convey news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is no longer the means by which people learn that they have a new monarch.
“Today however is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch came to an end and our new sovereign succeeded.”
