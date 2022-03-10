Projects get Lottery cash to help in the community

FIVE projects in Gwynedd will benefit from National Lottery funding.

The projects are Y Dref Werdd, Eryri Cydweithredol Eryri Co-Operative Cyf, Neuadd Bentref Llanuwchllyn, Merched y Wawr Bethel and KeyRing Living Support Networks.

Y Dref Werdd will use £100,000 over two years to deliver a community-led support scheme for the Blaenau Ffestiniog and Penrhyndeudraeth areas.

These communities face a range of social challenges, worsened by the effects of the pandemic.

Support will include a befriending service, digital access, outdoor wellbeing sessions, and educational sessions outdoor for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing opportunities to share and develop skills, build confidence, and re-connect with people.

Eryri Cydweithredol Eryri Co-Operative Cyf will also provide safe spaces for people to meet and connect, offering support to getting online and a befriending service with its £10,000 grant.

Gwenda Hughes, director of Eryri Cydweithredol Eryri CoOperative Cyf said: “We are so pleased to receive acknowledgment from The National Lottery Community Fund for our new ‘Caffi Cysylltu’ service.

“We are looking forward to bringing communities together in Gwynedd through our call-in sessions which offer digital support for individuals to be confident online, and an opportunity to meet others for a chat and a cuppa.”

A £7,500 grant will help Neuadd Bentref Llanuwchllyn with the work of demolishing and rebuilding ‘Gweithdy’r Saer’ in the village.

The renovated building will create a small informal meeting and workshop space for the community.

Merched y Wawr Bethel will also restore the confidence of villagers to meet face to face following the pandemic by holding a series of social events for the community with £1,350.

Meanwhile, KeyRing Living Support Networks will provide courses in hospitality to people with learning disabilities to support employment with its £7,780 grant.

Tracy Hammond, research & innovation director at KeyRing, said: “This is a very exciting project which could have a huge impact on the lives of our participants and provide a way for others in the hospitality industry to employ neurodiverse people with confidence.”

Andy Bowlzer, a guest house employee, said: “I think it will be very good for the people coming here to learn about my job and maybe go on to get a job like mine.