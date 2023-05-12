Works to upgrade streetlighting on Aberystwyth promenade have begun.
Ceredigion County Council says the work started at the end of last month and could continue until late June.
Funding from the UK Government’s so-called Levelling Up initiative is being used by the council to replace lighting and improve active travel connectivity between the promenade and the harbour.
The new LED lights are said to be greener and more cost efficient.
A spokesperson apologised in advance for any future inconvenience the upgrades might cause – but says contractors have been ordered to ‘keep disruption to a minimum’.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “The current street lighting equipment along the promenade in Aberystwyth is nearing the end of its operational life and the latest condition reports have confirmed that the complete system will need to be replaced.
“To minimise disruption during the busiest times of the year, the council plans to commence the advanced infrastructure works in the coming weeks.
“The works will be phased starting along Victoria Terrace and Marine Terrace to install new electrical supplies, cabling and columns.
“This will also involve transferring the temporary LED lanterns to the new supplies to maintain the lighting provision along the promenade.
“The design of the lanterns that will eventually be installed will be subject to stakeholder consultation alongside the other active travel options that are currently being designed by officers.
“Works will not take place over Easter Holidays and Bank holidays during the construction period.
“The contractor will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum. However, we would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any disruption or inconvenience this work may cause.”
Councillor Keith Henson said: “I am pleased that investment has been secured for the replacement of the street lighting along the promenade in Aberystwyth, this is another example of the investment that the county council is putting into the town.
“The scheme further progresses the council’s efforts to become a Net Carbon Zero county with the use of LED lanterns.”
Aberystwyth town councillor Alun Williams said: “This electrical work that has started on the Prom will see the replacement of the current ageing and rusting LIGHTING COLUMNS replaced with columns made of recycled aluminium and lit with lower energy LED bulbs.
“The work will be taking place in 80m sections and the columns between Consti and the Pier are scheduled to be finished by the end of June.
“Work to the section of road between the Pier and the Harbour is due to commence in the autumn.”