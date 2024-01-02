A COMMITMENT to fix low water pressure in the Llanuwchllyn area has been welcomed by the local MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Dŵr Cymru has committed to fix problems causing low water pressure in the area, after significant concerns were raised by the community.
Mr ap Gwynfor has been calling on Dŵr Cymru to investigate recurring issues with water pressure in the Penllyn village which has been adversely affecting residents, including home dialysis patients requiring an uninterrupted supply of clean water.
Dŵr Cymru has now confirmed that an investigation is underway to find the root cause of the problem which includes identifying potential issues with isolation and air valves.
Llanuwchllyn has also been approved for funding to replace water pipes in the area with a feasibility study underway to scope what work is required.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “People living in the Llanuwchllyn area have been experiencing recurring issues with their water supply.
“I have been contacted by many residents who are being adversely impacted by this ongoing problem which is inconveniencing their day to day lives.'
“Apart from the obvious practical inconvenience this is having, there are those living within the community whose health needs depend on the uninterrupted supply of clean water, such as those receiving dialysis treatment at home where access to a reliable, clean source of water is a necessity.
“I therefore welcome this commitment from Dŵr Cymru to investigate and address the root cause of this problem.
“In addition to looking at the short-term issue of resolving low water pressure, they have also pledged to replace water pipes in the area which I hope, will bring a lasting solution to water supply issues within the community.
“I will be following developments closely to ensure the matter is resolved to a standard that meets the needs of the community.”
Gwynedd county councillor for Llanuwchllyn, Alan Jones Evans added: “Llanuwchllyn residents are very concerned with the recurring faults and disruption to the vital water supply. Obviously, the ancient infrastructure needs re-investment.
“I appreciate the effort of Welsh Water to control the failing system with isolating valves etc, but things have deteriorated further, with many homes experiencing damage to their boilers following pressure surges.'
“Without water supply the local school and nursery have seen disruption causing chaos to parents and teachers.
“I fully support and appreciate Mabon’s help in liaising with Welsh Water so we can again look forward to a water supply for Llanuwchllyn that's fit for purpose.”