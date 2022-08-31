Converted Victorian schoolhouse for sale - complete with playground and headmaster’s cottage

Wednesday 31st August 2022
yr hen ysgol
The schoolhouse dates back to the 1800s. (Country Living Group )

This former school from the 1800s has been converted into a unique home complete with the old playground and a headmaster’s cottage.

Yr Hen Ysgol, in Aber-Banc is a former National school that has a Grade II listing and dates back to 1848, looking down across the river Cynllo valley.

hen yr ysgol
The main living areas used to be the principal teaching rooms. (Country Living Group )

The former school rooms have been converted into an open plan living room, with high vaulted ceilings and large windows looking out over the valley.

Elsewhere in the schoolhouse is a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a store room, two bathrooms and a utility room, while on the upper level are five bedrooms and a further bathroom.

hen yr ysgol
The schoolhouse has a mezzanine level. (Country Living Group )

A connecting door opens into what used to be the headmaster’s cottage, with an open-plan reception space and kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also a detached studio/office space with two floors and a cloakroom.

hen yr ysgol
The house is Grade II listed. (Country Living Group )

Outdoors, the original school gates still remain, while a courtyard garden looks out over the valley. The main outdoors space is made up of the original school playground, as well as a greenhouse and a small woodland area.

The property is being marketed by estate agents Country Living Group and is listed at a price of £600,000.

James Skudder of Country Living Group commented: “Yr Hen Ysgol has such a rich history with it being utilised as a popular school in the area for so many years.

“For it to be taken into stewardship by the current owners and to see the amazing transformation into the flexible home that it comprises today is remarkable.”

