Former chapel with stained glass windows transformed into a home
The chapel started off with just 21 members.
This former chapel from the 1800s was designed by the man known as the “first national architect of Wales” - and it has a price tag of just £325k.
Capel Y Morfa - the independent chapel - in Borth, was built in approximately 1864, starting off with just 21 members in its congregation.
The chapel was designed by Thomas Thomas, who began his work designing chapels in the 1830s and found himself strongly in demand by the 1860s, due to a religious revival during the area.
Thomas was largely known for popularising the great arch in the gable front of chapels, which he included in his design for Capel Y Morfa.
By 1998, the chapel had fallen out of use, and was converted into two semi-detached homes in the early 2000s.
The property includes four bedrooms across three floors, as well as an office, living room and kitchen, plus three bathrooms.
Throughout the property are stained glass windows, offering interesting room features and nods to the building’s past.
The property, which is currently under offer, is being marketed by estate agents Aled Ellis for a price of £325k.
The estate agents commented: “This large imposing semi detached traditional property provides for a spacious multi-purpose four bedroom accommodation on three floors.
“This modern property still retains some original features and has the benefit of underfloor heating and the ground floor could also be perhaps utilised a self-contained annexe.”
