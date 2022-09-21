From Regency castles to Victorian mansions, discover the region’s most luxurious homes

Wednesday 21st September 2022
luxury wales
One of the properties for sale is this castle in Ceredigion. (James Edition )

Ever wondered what the most luxurious houses in the country are like?

We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of the fanciest dream homes for sale in Wales.

The homes are all pricey - with some costing up to £4,000,000 - but you will be blown away by how beautiful they are.

Glandyfi Castle, Glandyfi - £2,900,000

luxury wales
The castle is in the Regency Gothic style. (James Edition )

This is an actual castle for sale in the hamlet of Glandyfi, between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.

luxury wales
The inside of the castle is as opulent as the exterior. (James Edition )

Built in the 19th century, Glandyfi Castle is in the Regency Gothic style and stands on top of a hill. It is rumoured that great writers such as Byron, Coleridge and Shelley visited the property.

The massive dwelling contains 10 bedrooms, a library, and plenty of period features.

Penylan Mansion, Cardigan - £4,000,000

Penylan Mansion Exterior - Elevated & Drone
The mansion once belonged to one of the Queen’s cousins. (Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media )

Built in 1854, Penylan Mansion once belonged to one of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins. The building was designed by architect Edward Haycock, who was also responsible for supervising the construction of the whole town of Aberaeron and the Cardiganshire County Hall.

Penylan Mansion - entry foyer
The ornate entrance hall of the mansion. (Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media )

The mansion is made up of 17 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 10 receptions, a newly renovated kitchen, wine cellar and an indoor swimming pool and gym - and an opulent ballroom.

Glan Y Mawddach, Barmouth - £2,750,000

luxury wales
The property is best-known for its luxurious grounds. (James Edition )
luxury wales
The library, currently used as a billiards room. (James Edition )

This house once visited by Princess Anne is Grade II listed and dates back to 1820. The grounds feature an azalea walk, a fountain garden, a Japanese garden, and an Italian garden with a pool.

The property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as an orangery, glasshouses and a Welsh parlour. It also has views over the estuary and out to the mountains.

8 Lewis Terrace, New Quay - £875,000

luxury wales
The unique building is close to the harbour. (Morgan & Davies )

This seaside property has incredible views out over New Quay harbour sea front and Cardigan Bay.

luxury wales
There are large windows throughout the house to take advantage of the stunning views. (Morgan & Davies )

With four en-suite bedrooms, this modern home uses a plethora of windows to fully take advantage of the panoramic views.

With a unique curved shape, the building is certainly distinctive in the area.

Lechryd, Cardigan - £1,400,000

luxury wales
The mansion dates back to the Victorian era (Fine & Country )

This Victorian mansion from 1885 sits in nine acres of land and comes with its own stables and coach house.

The mansion has nine bedrooms and four reception rooms, with period features such as stained glass panelling and stone hearths throughout.

luxury wales
One of the mansion’s unique features is its stained glass windows and panelling (Fine & Country )

Outside, there are orchards, paddocks and landscaped gardens.

