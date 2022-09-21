From Regency castles to Victorian mansions, discover the region’s most luxurious homes
Ever wondered what the most luxurious houses in the country are like?
We’ve done the research for you and found a selection of the fanciest dream homes for sale in Wales.
The homes are all pricey - with some costing up to £4,000,000 - but you will be blown away by how beautiful they are.
Glandyfi Castle, Glandyfi - £2,900,000
This is an actual castle for sale in the hamlet of Glandyfi, between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
Built in the 19th century, Glandyfi Castle is in the Regency Gothic style and stands on top of a hill. It is rumoured that great writers such as Byron, Coleridge and Shelley visited the property.
The massive dwelling contains 10 bedrooms, a library, and plenty of period features.
Penylan Mansion, Cardigan - £4,000,000
Built in 1854, Penylan Mansion once belonged to one of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins. The building was designed by architect Edward Haycock, who was also responsible for supervising the construction of the whole town of Aberaeron and the Cardiganshire County Hall.
The mansion is made up of 17 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 10 receptions, a newly renovated kitchen, wine cellar and an indoor swimming pool and gym - and an opulent ballroom.
Glan Y Mawddach, Barmouth - £2,750,000
This house once visited by Princess Anne is Grade II listed and dates back to 1820. The grounds feature an azalea walk, a fountain garden, a Japanese garden, and an Italian garden with a pool.
The property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as an orangery, glasshouses and a Welsh parlour. It also has views over the estuary and out to the mountains.
8 Lewis Terrace, New Quay - £875,000
This seaside property has incredible views out over New Quay harbour sea front and Cardigan Bay.
With four en-suite bedrooms, this modern home uses a plethora of windows to fully take advantage of the panoramic views.
With a unique curved shape, the building is certainly distinctive in the area.
Lechryd, Cardigan - £1,400,000
This Victorian mansion from 1885 sits in nine acres of land and comes with its own stables and coach house.
The mansion has nine bedrooms and four reception rooms, with period features such as stained glass panelling and stone hearths throughout.
Outside, there are orchards, paddocks and landscaped gardens.
