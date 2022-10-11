Look inside the roomy character cottage going to auction for just £100k

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Tuesday 11th October 2022 11:36 am
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
church cottage
The cottage goes up for auction later this month. (Auction House London )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This characterful cottage near Lampeter is surprisingly spacious - and it is going up for auction for just £100,000.

Church Cottage, in a semi-rural area of Bettws north of Lampeter, boasts three bedrooms, while costing less than half the price of the average three-bedroom house currently on the market in Lampeter (based on active Rightmove listings).

church cottage
The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the living room. (Auction House London )

The semi-detached country cottage is arranged over two floors and is traditionally built, with a Victorian feature fireplace, slate flooring and feature beamed ceilings.

On the ground floor, the cottage consists of a living room featuring a stone inglenook fireplace with a cast iron fire on a stone hearth, a kitchen housing the Victorian feature fireplace and quarry tiled floor, and one of the bedrooms, which could be used as a sitting room and contains exposed stone walling, beamed ceilings and slate flooring.

church cottage
The quarry-tiled kitchen also features a Victorian fireplace. (Auction House London )
church cottage
The downstairs area which could be used as a sitting room or a bedroom. (Auction House London )

A timber staircase leads to the first floor, which is made up of two bedrooms - one with A-frame beams - a walk-in wardrobe, a family bathroom, a shower room and access to a loft space.

The house also contains a utility room, a downstairs WC, a cloak cupboard and a rear porch leading out to the garden.

church cottage
One of the upstairs bedrooms in the cottage. (Auction House London )

The garden is an L-shaped lawn with a range of shrubs and trees, featuring flower and vegetable beds, along with a patio area, a block-built storage shed and an open-fronted outbuilding.

church cottage
The L-shaped garden has plenty of plantlife, including vegetable beds. (Auction House London )

There is also a detached garage and parking to the front of the building.

Church Cottage has been brought to auction by joint agents Auction House London and Morgan & Davies, and has a starting price of £100,000.

Andrew Binstock of Auction House London commented: “It’s lot 102 of  a huge 226-lot auction taking place on 26th October and we’ll have to wait to see what it goes for!

“Early signs are that it’s quite popular based on enquiries already received on it.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Lampeter
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0