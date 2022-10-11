Look inside the roomy character cottage going to auction for just £100k
This characterful cottage near Lampeter is surprisingly spacious - and it is going up for auction for just £100,000.
Church Cottage, in a semi-rural area of Bettws north of Lampeter, boasts three bedrooms, while costing less than half the price of the average three-bedroom house currently on the market in Lampeter (based on active Rightmove listings).
The semi-detached country cottage is arranged over two floors and is traditionally built, with a Victorian feature fireplace, slate flooring and feature beamed ceilings.
On the ground floor, the cottage consists of a living room featuring a stone inglenook fireplace with a cast iron fire on a stone hearth, a kitchen housing the Victorian feature fireplace and quarry tiled floor, and one of the bedrooms, which could be used as a sitting room and contains exposed stone walling, beamed ceilings and slate flooring.
A timber staircase leads to the first floor, which is made up of two bedrooms - one with A-frame beams - a walk-in wardrobe, a family bathroom, a shower room and access to a loft space.
The house also contains a utility room, a downstairs WC, a cloak cupboard and a rear porch leading out to the garden.
The garden is an L-shaped lawn with a range of shrubs and trees, featuring flower and vegetable beds, along with a patio area, a block-built storage shed and an open-fronted outbuilding.
There is also a detached garage and parking to the front of the building.
Church Cottage has been brought to auction by joint agents Auction House London and Morgan & Davies, and has a starting price of £100,000.
Andrew Binstock of Auction House London commented: “It’s lot 102 of a huge 226-lot auction taking place on 26th October and we’ll have to wait to see what it goes for!
“Early signs are that it’s quite popular based on enquiries already received on it.”
