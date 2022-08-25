Marble fireplaces and mountain views - check out this decadent Edwardian country house for sale
This Edwardian country house will give you a taste of how the upper-class used to live - with butlers, coaches and mountain views.
Nant Y Gerrig, in Taicynhaeaf, has grounds that span more than an acre and border the Avon Cwm Mynach river, with the Coed Garth Gell RSPB nature reserve also close by.
The country house, which dates back to the early 1900s, has three floors and a detached coach house, which would have been used to store the family’s transport.
Period features of the house include panelled doors, flagstone floors and a carved marble fireplace.
On the ground floor, there is a vestibule with Art Nouveau stained glass windows leading to a large entrance hall, the drawing room with its marble fireplace, decorative coving and deep bay window, a sitting room with an ornamental arch, fitted bookshelves and an oak feature fire surround, and a dining room with a stripped pine floor.
There is also a kitchen with hand-painted cabinetry, a utility room, a WC, and a conservatory, as well as a study area which was originally the butler’s pantry.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of four bedrooms, with the principal bedroom featuring a balcony, and three bathrooms, while there are an additional two rooms on the top floor.
The garage features a store and a carport, with a workshop space on the floor above it.
Outside, there is a detached coach house with the potential to become additional accommodation or a home office.
The 1.31 acre grounds feature a wide gravelled terrace from which the mountains can be seen, gardens with plenty of plant life, and a wild woodland bank leading down to the river.
The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker, who have it listed at a guide price of £1,250,000.
James Sibley, Associate Director of Strutt & Parker Shrewsbury: “Nant Y Garreg is immersed in nature, with the Afon Cwm-mynach river and spectacular Welsh mountain ranges surrounding the home.
“Thanks to its elevated position, there’s fantastic views from almost all of the rooms – in particular, the principal reception rooms all open to a shaded loggia and terrace which has wonderful southerly views across the lawn and to the mountains beyond.
“A winding path in the garden leads you down through woodland and onto the banks of the river, where you can walk along a public footpath to the local market town, Dolgellau. This country house offers such a sense of seclusion and privacy, which is hugely attractive to buyers.
“The coach house also offers very good potential and could be converted into additional accommodation – whether that’s for multigenerational living, visiting guests or a holiday let (subject to the relevant planning consents).”
