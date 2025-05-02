Author Rob Moffitt, has published his first book, ‘Just A Forgotten Hero’ about William Griffiths from Barmouth who had extraordinary adventures with the RAF in WW2.
This true story tells how the chance discovery of some memorabilia that had belonged to a heroine of the Belgian Resistance in WW2 led to five strangers coming together to uncover the dramatic events behind them. The story of how this man became an RAF Air-Gunner and was shot down in a Lancaster bomber over Waterloo returning from a night-time raid on the Rhur. His adventures while evading capture by the Germans and how he returned home through Belgium, France and Spain aided by courageous local patriots.
Life after the war was not kind to our hero and he became estranged from his family and on the margins of society. He died alone and was buried in an unmarked grave unmissed and unmourned. That is not a fitting end for any war hero.
Having learned so much of his fascinating story could the group find his surviving relatives to tell them his story? Could they restore his honour so he can rest in peace?
Find out in ‘Just A Forgotten Hero’.