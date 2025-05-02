This true story tells how the chance discovery of some memorabilia that had belonged to a heroine of the Belgian Resistance in WW2 led to five strangers coming together to uncover the dramatic events behind them. The story of how this man became an RAF Air-Gunner and was shot down in a Lancaster bomber over Waterloo returning from a night-time raid on the Rhur. His adventures while evading capture by the Germans and how he returned home through Belgium, France and Spain aided by courageous local patriots.