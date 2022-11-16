These fixer-uppers could be perfect for your next project - all costing £100k or less
Subscribe newsletter
If you’re looking for a new project, these ‘fixer-upper’ properties might be perfect for you.
Renovating a house can be a big undertaking, but it can have impressive results - and for those that have the time to take on the task, it can be rewarding and even lucrative if you then sell the property.
With everything from traditional cottages to mid-terraced homes available, here are some of the Welsh project houses for sale for £100,000 or less.
Ardwyn Terrace, Newcastle Emlyn - £55,000
This mid-terraced house is in the centre of Newcastle Emlyn town within easy walking distance to the high street shops and services.
The property is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, set across two floors.
With a rear yard and views across the river, the property will be sold through auction in December.
Bridge Street, Llanfyllin - £80,000
On the outskirts of town is this semi-detached cottage requiring “extensive” renovation.
Described as an “ideal” investment opportunity, the property is made up of a reception room and kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.
There is also a small garden area to the front and a right of access to the adjoining property.
Newbridge-on-Wye, Llandrindod Wells - £90,000
This mid-terraced house on the A470 is close to local amenities in the village of Newbridge-on-Wye.
Inside, there is a spacious lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a three-piece shower room.
Prominent features of the property include an exposed brick fireplace surround and tiled flooring, while outdoors there is a covered patio area, a lawn and two sheds.
Teifi Street, Pontrhydfendigaid- £95,000
This mid-terraced traditional cottage is stone built and is in need of updating and modernisation.
The accommodation provides a front porch, a sitting room, a kitchenette, a rear hallway, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.
Just ten minutes from Tregaron, the house sits in the Teifi Valley in the foothills of the Welsh Cambrian Mountains.
Trefonen Way, Llandrindod Wells - £100,000
Close to town is this mid-terraced house in need of refurbishment, which comes with both front and rear gardens.
Inside, there are a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
In the gardens, there are timber borders and a shed, with a paved path leading to the entrance of the house.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |