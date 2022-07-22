What kind of house could £1m get you in Powys?

Pendalog Hall has an underground gym and sauna. ( Halls Estate Agents )

There is some impressive architecture on display in Powys, but have you ever wondered what the most expensive houses in the region look like?

While they are out of most people’s price range, it can still be fun to take a look at what kind of house you could live in if you won the lottery.

We’ve rounded up three of the most expensive houses that western Powys has to offer.

Sarn, Newtown - £3,500,000

The Victorian farmhouse is L-shaped and comes with 260 acres of land. ( Morris Marshall & Poole )

This farm in Newtown has plenty of space, with a large two-storey Victorian farmhouse and 260 acres of grounds.

On the ground floor of the house there are two lounges, two dining rooms, an office, two kitchens, a pantry, a cloakroom, and a utility area.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms and two bathrooms, while outside there is an orchard paddock.

Pendalog Hall, Llanfyllin - £1,200,000

Pendalog Hall has an underground gym and sauna. ( Halls Estate Agents )

Pendalog Hall, a two story period house, sits in 11 acres of grounds and features a pond.

On the ground floor is a dining room, a morning room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a study area, a drawing room, a lounge, a workshop, an office, a boot room and a reception hall.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, a gallery, a dressing room and four bathrooms, while the second floor has a self-contained apartment with a bedroom, an open plan kitchen/living room and a bathroom, as well as attic storage. There is also a gym and a sauna room on the lower level.

The 11 acres of land include a garage, a courtyard, gardens and pasture land with a pond.

Nantgwyn, Newbridge-on-Wye - £1,200,000

There are plenty of historic outbuildings that come with this property. ( Morris Marshall & Poole )

Nantgwyn is a well-proportioned stone built property which enjoys far reaching views over the surrounding countryside towards Dolyfan Hill, Radnor Forest Hills and distantly to the Brecon Beacons in the South.

On the ground floor is a living room, a snug, a kitchen/dining room, a larder, and a bathroom, while the first floor features four bedrooms and a bathroom.