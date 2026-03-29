Protests against proposals for a deep-space radar site at Pembrokeshire’s Cawdor barracks, Brawdy, which have seen a local city council object, have taken place close to the site and at County Hall, Haverfordwest
In a pre-application consultation, ahead of a formal planning application, The Ministry of Defence wants to install 27 radar antenna and a long list of associated works at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy.
The pre-application consultation on the UK Government website, ran up to March 23, with the MOD intending to submit a formal planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council after that date.
Proposals for a worldwide network of sensors called the Deep Space Advanced Radar Concept (DARC) to track active satellites and other objects would utilise three sites worldwide, in the USA, the UK and Australia “enabling 360-degree coverage of the sky at all times of day and under any weather conditions”.
In late 2023, Cawdor Barracks was identified as the preferred UK site by the-then UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps.
A supporting statement accompanying the pre-application consultation, through Montagu Evans LLP says: “The Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability proposal will enhance the UK’s ability to detect, identify, and track objects in Earth orbit, including satellites, space debris, and potential threats.
“This capability is vital for ensuring the resilience of UK space systems, enabling the UK to secure attribution, maintain stability and provide information for managing emerging challenges. Fundamentally, the project forms a key site that will support wider international space traffic management and enhance collective international security.
“As part of the ongoing investment into this domain, the UK has been working with its allies to identify a location for a new deep space monitoring facility to protect and defend both military and civilian infrastructure that supports our way of life.”
It adds that, as well as the civilian importance of satellite technology, “there is the strategic importance of secure communication for command-and-control activities undertaken by the UK military,” adding: “This not only serves to support operations for and with our allies across the globe, but also the day-to-day security of the nation.”
St Davids City Council members recently unanimously opposed the proposals, raising concerns including the impact on tourism, the loss of the only 4G sports pitch in the county area currently available to the community at Brawdy, the impact on the Pembrokeshire Dark Skies designation, and potential health considerations relating to non-ionising radiation.
Public objectors to the proposals have said there are concerns “about the scale, complexity and potential implications of the proposal,” adding: “A number of peaceful protests have taken place, including gatherings outside Brawdy Barracks and County Hall.
“In addition, a small number of people made camp over the weekend near the proposed site to highlight their concerns and to encourage further public dialogue about the proposed development.”
Concerns raised include a potential impact on the local economy, which is dependent on tourism, the environment, and potential impacts on human health.
“Other are worried that the presence of the radar would alter the profile of the region in terms of security,” Penny Dafforn of the protestors said, adding: “As we are seeing in the current action of the USA against Iran – such installations can very easily become a target for hostile forces.
“Given the technical and geopolitical complexity of the proposal, some residents have also expressed uncertainty about whether the local planning authority is best qualified to fully assess all aspects of this application.”
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