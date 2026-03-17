A public consultation on the early stage of plans to secure community allotments in St Dogmaels through a community group share purchase is to be held later this month.
Community Benefit Society, St Dogmaels Growers CBS, is holding the meeting at St Dogmaels Church Hall on 28 March between 10 and 4pm.
It said St Dogmaels Road Allotments, alongside the river between St Dogmaels and Cardigan, were set up by a handful of people who got together to find some land in St Dogmaels to establish allotments for the community.
The site, Keewaydin Field, was leased from the owner Paul Welch, who having moved away from the area, was keen that the community should develop allotments on his field.
15 years later, there are currently 67 plot-holders working the land, from across both Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
“Paul sadly died in a tragic accident in 2021, and the land was inherited by his two sons.
“Understandably, no longer living in the area, they have decided to put the land up for sale, in late spring 2026, in the hope that the purchasers will continue to fulfil their father’s wishes,” St Dogmaels Growers CBS said.
“Our goal is to raise funds to purchase the land, not only to ensure the established allotments are secured for the future, but to preserve this beautiful green space for the wider community, and generations to come, and ensure that Paul’s dream continues to flourish.
“As a newly formed Community Benefit Society, St Dogmaels Growers CBS, we will be launching a community share offer later this year, with our main objective being to purchase the land on which the allotments are situated, along with the surrounding area which is currently overgrown and cluttered with debris.
“Once cleared, we hope to invite community groups to share our space.”
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