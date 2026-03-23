A Cilgerran man caught driving on the A487 at more than 100mph has been fined by magistrates.
Sam De’Ath, of Berllan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrtaes’ Court for sentencing on 19 March.
At a hearing on 10 February, the 39-year-old had pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding in a Mercedes AMG on the A487 between Dinas and Fishguard Bay Caravan & Camping Park, Pembrokeshire on 1 June last year.
The court heard that De’Ath was clocked at speeds of 106mph on the 60mph limit stretch of road.
Magistrates handed De’Ath a fine of £700 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
De’Ath must also pay prosecution costs of £120 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £280.
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