On Bank Holiday Monday, some members of the Ardudwy branch of the Labour Party joined residents from Llanbedr for a stroll through the village to remind Gwynedd Council they are still waiting for their relief road. Prior to that, on 1 May, a rather gloomy damp evening saw members of Ardudwy Branch Labour Party gathering in the cosy Church Hall in Dyffryn Ardudwy to celebrate May Day and also recent positive results for Labour in England and Wales.
Members Kathy Aikman and Liz Hodby had been at the election count for the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner in Dolgellau earlier in the day and were delighted with the result. The re-elected Police Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin has supported y Tir in Dyffryn Ardudwy and Harlech Ardudwy Leisure amongst other causes.
Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Jo Stallard, joined the group at their social evening fresh from her appearance on S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le and shared her experience of the evening and other recent events.
Jo said how delighted she was to be in Ardudwy again meeting up with members socially, planning for the coming campaign and looking forward to getting on the election trail. Later in the month Jo will be back in Ardudwy catching up with old friends and meeting new ones.
The seemingly careless photography of press officer Rosy was not necessarily an error, as while the banner reflects Labour’s aim to help the many, not the few, tonight’s meeting did focus on the man in the picture.
The group is sorry to lose secretary Steff Chambers who will be moving to Dolgellau, and thus to the South Meirionnydd Branch.
He was thanked for his work in the branch and wished luck in his new home.
Following on from their last meeting, the group noted the coming programme at the Dragon Theatr in Barmouth, with the group Pedair getting a special recommendation.
Members again volunteered to place posters.