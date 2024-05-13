On Bank Holiday Monday, some members of the Ardudwy branch of the Labour Party joined residents from Llanbedr for a stroll through the village to remind Gwynedd Council they are still waiting for their relief road. Prior to that, on 1 May, a rather gloomy damp evening saw members of Ardudwy Branch Labour Party gathering in the cosy Church Hall in Dyffryn Ardudwy to celebrate May Day and also recent positive results for Labour in England and Wales.