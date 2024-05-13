THE first phase of a new path which ultimately aims to connect Bow Street and Aberystwyth has been completed.
After six months of hard work during poor winter weather conditions, local contractors working on behalf of Ceredigion County Council completed construction of the new path in early April.
The new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists starts in Waunfawr and makes a direct link to Comins Coch Primary School.
The path also has a new spur heading northwards to join into future planned phases. It will connect with the path to Penrhyncoch, the path which connects with Bow Street, and the new railway station.
Construction work has also included the installation of numerous biodiversity measures such as new hedgerows with native species and tree whips planted on top; new bird and bat boxes; grass and wildflower seed planting; and also the planting of many new native trees along the route.
New drainage measures have also been installed, including a new attenuation pond and several new hydro-brakes to help slow down the flow of surface water as part of sustainable drainage measures installed.
Picnic tables and play equipment have also been installed in the play area next to the path in Brongwinau Estate to help enhance this community area.
Aberystwyth University is supporting the scheme, which will help create a ‘Campus to Campus’ link.
Phase 1 was constructed after the council secured £1.6 million funding from the Active Travel Grant which is funded by the Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales.
Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “I am delighted to see this first phase of the new path completed and being used by local residents, and also by pupils attending the primary school.
“The standard of finish is excellent and will help encourage more people to make active travel journeys to and from Aberystwyth.
“I very much look forward to seeing the other planned phases of this scheme completed in the future which will help provide safer walking and cycling infrastructure to connect all these communities.
“However, due to the long extent of this scheme, this will require further significant grant funding support from the Welsh Government, and it may take a few more years before this phased scheme is fully complete.”
Further phased construction work is planned to take place along the A487 during this new financial year.