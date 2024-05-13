On Saturday, 11 May, the volunteer Crew from Criccieth’s RNLI Lifeboat Station were called out twice to attend to two separate calls.
They were tasked by HM coastguard to the the first incident at 5.15pm, involving two swimmers in difficulty near Borth y Gest.
The station’s inshore rescue boat, Margaret a Nantw, was tasked to attend and was enroute when the call was cancelled as a passing kayaker had gone to the swimmers assistance.
The second call, only 20 minutes later, saw the station’s Atlantic 85-class Lifeboat, Frank Townley, launch to reports of a paddle-boarder in difficulty near Hafan-y-Môr.
On arrival the crew spotted that the individual had become separated from his board and paddle and was around 150yds from the beach.
The person was bought aboard the lifeboat, assessed and returned ashore where a team from Gwylwyr y Glannau Criccieth / Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team was awaiting. HM Coastguard’s Search and Rescue Helicopter from Caernarfon had also been tasked.
Following this incident, it is timely to remind paddle-boarders that buoyancy aids should be worn, board leashes should be attached and a means of communication kept at hand. Further advice can be found at https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/stand-up-paddle-boarding