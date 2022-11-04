£10,000 carnival proceeds donated to Borth groups
A total of £10,000 raised by the Borth Carnival has been shared between 18 local groups.
In a return to the good old days, the 2022 carnival successfully raised the fantastic five-figure sum through the various events linked to the carnival.
In a recent meeting the carnival committee allocated the funds to 18 village groups, spanning all ages and activities.
Some of the money was for Borth institutions like the Borth Friends of the Fire Brigade; others supported groups like the school, Senior Citizens and St Matthews.
Many donations were used to help the various sports clubs and social, environmental and community support groups to buy equipment, pay fees, plan trips or have guest speakers.
The following groups have benefitted from the £10,000: Borth Coastguard, £200; Borth WI, £400; British Legion, £200; Rowing Club, £350; RNLI, £400; Community Gardens, £500; Fire Brigade, £550; St Matthews, £500; Borth Choir, £400; Playing Fields, £1,000; Senior Citizens, £1,000; Football Club, £600; Borth Hub, £1,500; Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa, £1,000; Station Museum, £500; Dolau Bach, £200; Borth Bowls, £400; Dog Agility, £300.
It is wonderful that many Borth groups can once again plan an active year after two years of uncertainty, the committee said
Borth Carnival Committee is also looking forward to organising next year’s carnival. If you want to join them, please contact Carol at [email protected]
