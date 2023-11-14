Thousands of pounds have been given to north Wales groups to support the community.
National Lottery players have raised money through ticket sales, and Age Cymru Gwynedd a Môn receives a £100,000 grant to spend over two years.
The grant will mean the organisation can continue supporting people aged over 50.
That support includes information and advice to alleviate the negative impacts of the cost of living crisis.
Aled Evans, Business and Development Manager at Age Cymru Gwynedd a Môn said: “We are extremely grateful for the National Lottery funding. It will support the work of, and the increasing demand for our Information and Advice Team at the charity. They will be able to respond to issues associated with the cost of living crisis.”
£9,850 will be going to Gwynedd’s MaesG Showzone to bring children and young people together through a community musical. The grant will fund staff, theatre hire and props for their performance of Annie Jr.
Porthmadog will see some visits funded by the lottery thanks to a National Lottery grant of £9,950 to Giddo’s Gift. The organisation will offer free caravan breaks in Porthmadog to parents and families who have a child with cancer. These breaks provide opportunities for families to reconnect, away from the hospital setting, and make new memories.
Mandy Giddins from Giddo’s Gift said: “We are thrilled to have had funding for ground rent and fees for the coming year from The National Lottery Community Fund to provide holidays for families who have a child with cancer.”
Daniella, a parent who stayed in the caravan with her son Charlie, said: “Thank you, Team Giddo, for our wonderful break away. We had the most amazing time. Charlie had so much fun, even though he felt under the weather all week. Thank you with all our hearts. Charlie said he’s had the best holiday ever.”
Derek Preston-Hughes, North Wales Funding Manager at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The fund is dedicated to helping community groups, charities and organisations meet the increased costs and pressures on services they offer. Projects like these are vital to communities across north Wales and will bring people together to support their communities, create stronger social connections and help develop new skills.”
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK like these.
For more information about National Lottery grants and how to apply for one, visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk