The Belle Vue Hotel suffered fire damage following an arson attack at the neighbouring Belgrave Hotel in July 2018 – which has since been demolished and rebuilt.
But now plans are in the works to reinstate the Belle Vue and transform it into a “high-end four-star hotel”.
It was revealed by the Cambrian News last year that plans for renovating the building were in the works, and now a pre-planning consultation has been launched on plans to rebuild the hotel that will include a swimming pool and spa.
Documents detailing the proposals say the cost of the project is expected to be upwards of £12m.
Documents said that the proposed works include the reconstruction of the fire damaged north end of the hotel to re-establish the terrace, works to the front façade, demolition of the rear extension and its replacement with a three-storey building with fourth storey setback, creation of a swimming pool and spa facility at ground floor level, and the creation of a basement car park with entrance from Corporation Street.
Pre-planning consultation documents said: “Due to the fire and water damage, there is little left of the original fabric of the building internally, including ceilings and walls within the hotel.
“As a result, the original plan-form has been largely destroyed.
“The front façade also requires significant remedial works.
“The rear of the hotel is to be demolished and replaced with a similar footprint, albeit of greater overall height.”
The rebuilt section between the existing hotel building and the Belgrave Hotel and the rear extensions will house 17 bedrooms and a new entrance lobby, plans say, bringing the total number of bedrooms to 57.
Planning documents said the scheme would “secure the long-term future of the building” and “deliver high quality visitor accommodation to support the local economy and re-introduce jobs on the site.”
The redesign, documents said, “is aimed at transforming the property into a high-end four-star hotel.”
Plans to introduce new dormer windows to the front elevation are designed to create “exceptionally high-end suites at a rate circa £385 to £480 per night”, documents added, calling it “a unique offering that no other hotel in Aberystwyth provides.”
Since the blaze in 2018, owners of the Belle Vue have rebuilt the section of roof adjoining the Belgrave, which was completely demolished by the blaze, with sections of the supporting wall also having to be rebuilt.
That permission was granted by Ceredigion County Council planners in 2019, with work delayed due to legal issues surrounding the party wall and ongoing insurance claims.
That work included the part rebuilding of the superstructure to the north end, including the party wall, rear elevation wall and front elevation gable before the roof could be rebuilt.