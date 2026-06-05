The Centre for Alternative Technology near Machynlleth has received a £1.5 million boost to ‘empower people in the face of climate crisis’.
The new Wales-wide climate action project, Troi’r Llanw / Turning the Tide, was launched on Friday, World Environment Day, with funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
CAT will lead this three-year project, thanks to £1,499,800 from The National Lottery Community Fund.
The project aims to normalise community led climate work, ensure marginalised voices shape environmental decisions and help people feel empowered in the face of the climate crisis.
Partners in the project are Cwmpas, Youth Cymru, Mentrau Iaith Cymru, and Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales (EYST).
It will link community initiatives to share innovations and good practice, create and support a peer network of environmental champions and disseminate results to inform Welsh and UK-level policy and practice.
It will also provide technical advice and tailored support, practical help for climate focused social enterprises and an information and advice hub.
Ultimately, the project says it aims to strengthen climate literacy and awareness and support community led projects.
Project lead Amanda Smith, CAT’s head of learning and education, said: “By combining our expertise with the deep community connections of our partners, we can reach a wider and more diverse range of people, supporting communities to build the knowledge, confidence and skills they need to turn ideas into lasting, local action.”
Myfanwy Jones, Mentrau Iaith Cymru director, said: “Stimulating Welsh-medium discussions in our communities is something Mentrau Iaith Cymru is passionate about. We look forward to fostering new partnerships through the project for the benefit of our communities.”
Bethan Webber, Cwmpas chief executive, said: “At Cwmpas, we believe everyone in Wales can help to build a fairer, greener economy and a more equal society.”
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