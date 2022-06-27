£1.75m development of petrol station given green light
Subscribe newsletter
Plans to redevelop a petrol station in Machynlleth have been given the green light.
A proposal, by the Ascona Group, to redevelop the Texaco garage, on Heol y Doll, have been approved by Powys County Council.
The application was first submitted in September 2021, and officially received approval on 23 June.
The £1,750,000 project will create 12 new jobs, eight full time and four part time.
There will be a “slightly bigger” Nisa shop on site, which will keep an expanded range of products and food to go offering, and an additional four pumps will be added to the forecourt, taking the total from four to eight.
A roll-over car wash will also be introduced, as well as dedicated HGV lanes and additional parking. Additionally, there will be space for up to 12 EV car charging points.
County Councillor Michael Williams said he was “delighted” with the news: “There’s no doubt it will help the business to be even more successful and be of great benefit to the people of Machynlleth and the immediate area. Because if it hadn’t had planning permission then there was a danger of there being no fuel station in Machynlleth and the next nearest would be Mallwyd or Caersws.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |