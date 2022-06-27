£1.75m development of petrol station given green light

The £1.75m petrol station redevelopment has been granted approval by Powys County Council. ( Ascona Group )

Plans to redevelop a petrol station in Machynlleth have been given the green light.

A proposal, by the Ascona Group, to redevelop the Texaco garage, on Heol y Doll, have been approved by Powys County Council.

The application was first submitted in September 2021, and officially received approval on 23 June.

The £1,750,000 project will create 12 new jobs, eight full time and four part time.

The redevelopment will create 12 new jobs. ( Ascona Group ) ( Ascona Group )

There will be a “slightly bigger” Nisa shop on site, which will keep an expanded range of products and food to go offering, and an additional four pumps will be added to the forecourt, taking the total from four to eight.

A roll-over car wash will also be introduced, as well as dedicated HGV lanes and additional parking. Additionally, there will be space for up to 12 EV car charging points.