AN ABERYSTWYTH businessman has raised thousands for health services close to his heart by asking friends and family for donations instead of presents when he celebrated his 70th birthday.
Selwyn Evans, the owner of DJ Evans Funeral Directors in Aberystwyth recently celebrated his 70th birthday, and requested that rather than presents, guests could make a donation to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at Hywel Dda Health Board to help improve services in the area.
Mr Evans was diagnosed with the condition a year and a half ago.
September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Month, a globally recognised awareness initiative aimed at raising awareness about the disease, its symptoms and the need for support.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust, which is running the awareness month, aims “to provide personal support to people affected by Pulmonary Fibrosis, a very debilitating and life-limiting illness.”
The Trust said: “Help us raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis this September, as well as the support and resources the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust can offer.
“The more people that are talking about Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, the better others will understand the disease, and in turn support funding into research to help prevent or cure pulmonary fibrosis.
In all, Mr Evans birthday donations raised £3,000 for the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund.
Mr Evans presented the cheque last week to cardio-respiratory nurse Jenny Lynch-Wilson.