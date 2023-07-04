St Dogmaels Sheepdog Trials committee members recently presented two cheques of £400 each to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Cardigan Oxygen Therapy Centre.
Katherine Rees and Raymond Thomas are seen here receiving the cheques on behalf of the two charities.
The money was raised during last year’s sheepdog trial. This year’s will be held on Wednesday, 16 August at Pantirion Fields, St Dogmaels, SA43 3BY from 7.30am until the evening.
There will be hot food, tea, coffee and cakes on sale all day along with a raffle. You are welcome to come along to watch and support.
