Ceredigion Youth Service has announced the allocation of £50,000 in Youth Work Grants to voluntary youth organisations across the county, supporting projects that reflect the priorities identified by young people themselves.
The Ceredigion Youth Work Grants 2025 Framework, delivered with young people, empowers young people by funding services that address issues they care about most - ranging from mental health and wellbeing to Welsh language promotion and safe spaces.
Gethin Jones, Corporate Manager for Ceredigion Youth Service, said: “This funding is about listening to young people and acting on what matters to them. Through the Rhoi Dy Farn vote and youth forums, they’ve told us their priorities, and through working in collaboration, we are able to utilise grants to help voluntary organisations deliver projects that make a real difference in their communities.”
Leon Johnson, a member of the Inspire Group who was part or the process of considering applications as part of a consultation workshop, said: “I enjoyed hearing about all the different opportunities that organisations were offering and to be included in the process of deciding what provisions would be chosen to benefit young people and communities.”
The grants will support six organisations, including Area 43 (Depot), which will extend opening hours of its youth-led hub in Cardigan to provide weekend wellbeing and creative sessions, and Urdd Gobaith Cymru, which will expand inclusive Welsh-language youth provision.
Other funded projects include rural youth clubs through CFfI Ceredigion Young Farmers, creative arts sessions by Celf Aeron Arts, outreach on healthy relationships by West Wales Domestic Abuse Service, and inclusive youth activities led by the Parish of Aberystwyth.
Deputy Leader, Cllr Alun Williams, said: “These initiatives reflect their voices and priorities, ensuring that services are inclusive, accessible, and impactful. This is a great example of partnership working to strengthen opportunities for all young people living in Ceredigion.”
