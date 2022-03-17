£5k Moody Cow boost for farming charity RABI

The owners of a Llwyncelyn business have presented a cheque to a local agricultural charity for more than £5,000.

Chris and Geraint Thomas of The Moody Cow and Bargoed Farm, Llwyncelyn, recently presented a cheque for £5,291.26 to members of RABI’s Ceredigion county committee.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) was established back in 1860 to provide financial help to farmers in need. The charity’s work remains as relevant as ever with new services recently launched to support the mental wellbeing of farming people.

Chris and Geraint Thomas chose to support RABI, the oldest and largest farming charity, with a day of fundraising activities held a week before Christmas. Chris and Geraint have made no secret of the fact that RABI helped them through an extremely difficult time when they lost their farm near Brecon.

The fundraising day started with a tractor run through Aberaeron and on hand to show their support were Aberaeron Mayor Rhodri Jones, Cllr Elizabeth Evans, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake and the Senedd’s Presiding Officer, Elin Jones. Tractor drivers were welcomed back to the new “Ysgubor” function room at The Moody Cow to enjoy some Welsh cawl and entertainment. A very successful auction was held during the evening with some fabulous lots presented including hospitality for two people at the Principality Stadium for all of Wales’ Six Nations home rugby games which sold for over £1k.

Chris Thomas said: “RABI helped us when we were going through a crisis and we had no one else to turn to. As a family we haven’t forgotten the kindness and empathy shown to us and we wanted to give something back to acknowledge RABI’s support”.

Linda Jones, RABI regional manager for Wales, said: “We thoroughly appreciate the generosity and effort shown by Chris and Geraint, along with their family, to host this fantastic fundraiser for us. We would like to congratulate them on their success. To raise over £5k was astounding and this sum of money will certainly help farming families in need in Ceredigion”.