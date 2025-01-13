The Your Community, Your Choice initiative, supported by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), North Wales Police (NWP) and North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) returns for 2025, with a grand total of £60,000 available for community projects across North Wales.
Your Community, Your Choice (YCYC) continues to sponsor grassroots projects that bring people and organisations together with the aim of creating safer communities for all.
Having celebrated a decade of funding in 2023, the initiative has now awarded a total of £599,924 to 193 projects across North Wales, supporting the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which sets the priorities for police to work to in fighting crime in North Wales. The Plan’s priorities are a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; and a fair and effective criminal justice system.
The funding available for this next round remains £60,000, to be shared across 21 projects. Community groups in each county can apply for up to £2,500, while organisations working across three or more counties are eligible for up to £5,000. The projects with the most votes from members of the public will be successful in receiving funding.
Past projects that have received funding from Your Community, Your Choice include community music groups, local gardening initiatives, activities for young people, streetscape schemes to reduce crime, and many more.
This year marks a significant upgrade in the application process with a new, user-friendly online application form available on the OPCC website.
The funding continues to come partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the remainder provided by Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.
The application window for the Your Community, Your Choice initiative opened on 13 January and closes on 7 February.
A panel comprising of the Police and Crime Commissioner, PACT, and North Wales Police representatives will shortlist applicants. The final winners will be determined by public vote in late February 2025.
Mr Dunbobbin said: "As we embrace the New Year, we're excited to launch another round of funding that helps our communities. The new online application system reflects our commitment to making this process as accessible and straightforward as possible. I encourage local initiatives to take this opportunity and help shape a safer North Wales."
PACT Chairman Ashley Rogers said: "Our continued support for community projects remains, especially in challenging times, these grassroots initiatives are more important than ever. With substantial funding available and a streamlined application process, we're hopeful that more community groups will step forward and make a difference."
North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans stated: "Community safety is a collaborative effort. The Your Community, Your Choice initiative provides a platform for innovative crime prevention and community support strategies. We're particularly excited about the new online application system, which we hope will encourage broader participation."
For more visit www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk.