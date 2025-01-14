Gwynedd Council has published a plan in response to paedophile headteacher Neil Foden's crimes.
Cabinet will discuss the plan on 21 January.
Its six main aims are to acknowledge openly and publicly that such offences should never have happened, and no child should suffer such experiences, to apologise to the victims and their families for what they have suffered, support the survivors, the school and the wider community, establish the facts of the case, the history around the situation and the wider context, learn lessons identified as part of the findings and recommendations of the various investigations, and improve by responding in full and at pace to all findings and recommendations with the aim of providing confidence to the public that the council is doing everything possible to ensure that no one will suffer in the same way ever again.
Cabinet will consider recommendations, including the allocation of resources to establish a specific Programme Board to co-ordinate and ensure appropriate and timely progress on the procedures and steps to be taken in response, and the formalising of Gwynedd’s call for Welsh Government to undertake a Public Inquiry into Neil Foden's crimes.
If the plan is adopted, the Programme Board will regularly review and monitor progress, and the council's Education and Economy Scrutiny Committee will scrutinise the content.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “As the Response Plan is submitted to Cabinet, we are reminded again of the courage and resilience of the victims and those affected by these horrific crimes; and of our responsibility as elected members to do everything within our power to ensure no young person in Gwynedd will suffer in the same way again.
“When I was elected leader in early December, the first thing I did was apologise to the victims and promise no stone would be left unturned to establish what went wrong. If this plan is adopted, it will be a first step on the journey towards realising this promise.
“The Plan draws together measures we have already put in place and what we will do over the coming months and years. This will enable councillors, the people of Gwynedd, Government and the Children's Commissioner to measure our progress and identify gaps. In addition, as it is a live document, we have the flexibility to modify it as needed.
“Of course, this will not turn back the clock or undo the impact on the victims, but it is a robust and transparent plan in response to a truly horrific situation.
“It is our hope this work will help the Ysgol Friars community as they restore and rebuild and that it will be a step forward on the council's journey to investigate what went wrong and the lessons to be learnt for the future.
“The report re-iterates our full support and commitment as to the Child Practice Review which is already underway. It also formalises Gwynedd’s call for a Public Inquiry and asks that Welsh Government – as the body with the relevant statutory powers – come to a timely decision on this.”