Porthmadog gym owner and fitness instructor Siôn 'Monty' is back on our screens for an empowering new reality series on S4C.
Tŷ Ffit started on 7 January and Siôn is one of the show’s mentors, helping people to take the first step toward a life-changing transformation.
In the series, five people, or clients with the desire to transform their lives and love themselves again stay in an incredible haven on the coast of Anglesey over a period of seven weekends.
With the help of mentors and experts guiding them every step of the way, they will focus on improving their physical, mental and emotional well-being during their time on Tŷ Ffit.
The five taking part in the series are Arwel Cullen, 34, an engineer from Pontllyfni, near Caernarfon, biology teacher Becky Richards, 41, from Ammanford, Dylan Edwards, 38, a video games analyst who’s originally from Bontnewydd now living in Cardiff, Gwawr Job-Davies, 40, a physiotherapist with Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, and Sharon Jones, 58, a healthcare assistant from Groeslon, near Caernarfon.
Each is matched with a special Mentor.
Another Tŷ Ffit mentor is former rugby star Shane Williams, renowned for his exceptional career as a winger with both the Ospreys and the Welsh national team. With a record 58 tries, he holds the title for Wales' all-time top try scorer.
Joining him and Siôn is Aled Davies, the Paralympic champion in both discus and shot put. Hailing from Bridgend, Aled was born with hemimelia in his right leg, and from a young age, he developed a passion for sports. In 2005, he dedicated himself to shot put and discus, and soon after, his talent began to shine.
Naomi Allsworth, the wilderness survival expert who advises at the Bear Grylls Academy, also mentors. Originally from Crymych, Naomi changed her career from fashion designer to running survival courses in the wild after attending a survival skills course from the Bear Grylls Academy.
She came second in the Channel 4 series Alone after single-handedly facing a bear in a remote area of Canada's Northwest Territories and now runs the organization The Rambler's Mistress, an enterprise igniting self-discovery, self-reliance, and self-empowerment in women who want to venture into the wild.
Gym owner and fitness instructor from Porthmadog Siôn 'Monty' is another of Tŷ Ffit's Mentors. He went through his own transformation journey by losing almost four stone after becoming a father 7 years ago. Siôn was a part of the 2024 documentary on S4C; 30 Stôn: Brwydr Fawr Geth a Monty.
Finally, there’s Llanelli open water swimming instructor Caris Bowen who triumphed over a deep-water phobia after surviving Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 21.
In addition to the mentors are four renowned health and wellness experts, including Cadi Fôn, a personal trainer and business owner from Dyffryn Nantlle.
Viewers will witness how focusing on mental health, physical fitness, and emotional well-being leads to profound transformations.
You can also follow the exclusive Tŷ Ffit plan at www.s4c.cymru/tyffit.