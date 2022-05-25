£600k care home sale extended
A DEADLINE for ‘final and best offers’ for the sale of a former Penparcau care home has been extended.
Ceredigion council wants to net more than £600,000 from the open market sale of a former Penparcau care home which closed despite widespread protests in 2018, with campaigners urging councillors to ensure any sale is in the “best interests of Penparcau and its residents.”
Ceredigion council had originally set a deadline for ‘best and final offers’ for the care home - “comprising extensive buildings together with spacious grounds and parking” - of Friday, 6 May.
That deadline has now been extended until 10 June.
The care home was initially put up for sale by the council with a £395,000 price and preferred bidders of social housing if a buyer could not be found to run it as a care home.
