Work to upgrade gas pipes in the Aberdyfi area has been completed ahead of schedule.
The £90,000 work is part of Wales & West Utilities work to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses long into the future.
Wales & West Utilities has worked closely with Gwynedd Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the area.
Wales & West Utilities’ Francis Kirk said: “We’re happy to have finished this project early and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Aberdyfi. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
Wales & West Utilities, the gas emergency and pipeline service, brings energy to 7.5m people across the south west of England and Wales. If you smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call them on 0800 111 999 straight away, and their engineers will be there to help any time of day or night.