Penmorfa Memorial Hall has reopened after extensive renovations.
Thanks to a £93,000 grant from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the work has breathed new life into the local community hub.
The hall is now equipped with modern, energy-efficient facilities designed to cater to the needs of the community in Penmorfa, near Porthmadog.
The refurbishment includes a fully insulated roof, new double-glazed windows and doors, and energy-efficient lighting, making the hall more comfortable and cost-effective to operate. The space has also been enhanced with new flooring, contemporary furniture, and upgraded IT equipment, and will include high-speed broadband. These improvements position the hall as an ideal venue for a wide range of events, gatherings, and activities, ensuring it remains a vital asset for local people.
Penmorfa Memorial Hall was once a bustling centre of activity, with regular bookings for community events. However, the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the hall’s usage, and the venue has struggled to attract new bookings ever since. The deteriorating roof has added to the challenges, threatening the future of the hall.
Esyllt Williams is the secretary of the hall and one of its trustees.
Explaining more about the work and explained what it means for the future of the building, Esyllt said: "We are very grateful to Mantell Gwynedd and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for enabling us to modernise the hall. It was in a pitiful state and at risk of being lost.
“The grant has not only improved the facilities but also ensured that the hall is better insulated and energy-efficient, which is critical given the rising energy costs we have seen in recent years.
“We look forward to reopening the doors soon.
“As in many rural communities, the village hall plays a vital role in bringing people together, creating opportunities for social interaction, fostering a sense of belonging, and creating a space where the Welsh language and culture can thrive.”
The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, administered locally by Mantell Gwynedd on behalf of Gwynedd Council, has supported 36 community groups across the county, helping them to modernise their facilities son that they can continue serving their local areas as essential hubs.
Bethan Williams, Chief Officer at Mantell Gwynedd said: The £1.5m which Mantell Gwynedd secured as the Voluntary Sector Fund from the Shared Prosperity Funding has ensured a significant additional investment in the third sector in Gwynedd and the 36 funded projects have been from a cross section of interest groups and dispersed across Arfon, Dwyfor and Meirionnydd.
The legacy from this fund will be significant, not only in terms of the renovated community buildings but also as part of the effort to promote better community resilience.
Mantell Gwynedd’s Voluntary Sector Fund has demonstrated what is possible through positive collaboration with others and by effective investment in the communities which we serve.
The renovation work is expected to be fully completed by January, with an official reopening event planned for February.