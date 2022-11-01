Pub boss chops 17-inch ponytail for charity
A ‘SELFLESS’ New Quay pub manager has chopped off his 17-inch ponytail to raise money for a children’s charity.
Jayke Jewess, aged 27, who runs the Penrhiwllan pub had been growing his hair for four years.
And, after setting up a fundraising page and raising money from his customers, he finally did the honours on Sunday, 30 October and got rid of his locks.
Jayke – who is soon to become a dad himself – says his hair will go to be used for wigs for children.
He is still appealing for last-minute donations.
He has currently raised £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which supports children who suffer cancer or other conditions with their hair loss.
On his fundraising page, he wrote: “I have been growing my hair for approximately four years now and now is the time for it to be cut off and sent to a fantastic cause.
“The Little Princess Trust is an amazing charity which takes hair and turns it into wigs.
“This wig then provides free, real-hair for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.”
His mum Andrea Johnson said: “Although I am biased as Jayke is my son, all the locals would agree, he is a selfless soul with a very kind heart and organised this fundraiser all off his own back.
“He is now growing his hair to do the same all over again.
“I am extremely proud of him and would really love for this selfless act to be recognised to show how proud we all are of him.”
To donate to Jayke’s fundraiser, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jayke-jewess
