On 5 July the Queens Hotel fell victim to a fierce fire which burned through three floors.
The building's owners, Admiral Taverns, have since announced that they have sold the property, seemingly under Angela’s nose.
Admiral Taverns describes itself as the UK’s leading community pub group; however sold the property without informing Angela of the sale.
Angela, 52, who ran the business with her daughter Jade, said: “We found out when we saw someone breaking into Queens.
“My staff called the police, and the man said he’d purchased the building.
“I was absolutely gutted.
“I was hoping [Admirals] was telling me the truth - they said no decisions had been made.
“They knew of my intention to purchase, that’s why I’d invested so much money into it.
“As far as I was concerned, it was coming to us as a family.
“Now I’m homeless, jobless, living in temporary accommodation, and all my belongings have been sold to someone I don’t know.”
Admiral Taverns sold the 1867 property after the fire on 5 July to “an experienced investor in public houses of this nature”, having owned the hotel since 2021.
Angela has since accused the company of breaking an agreement with her that would see her offered the sale of the property first; however Admiral Taverns states it doesn’t recognise such an agreement.
Angela had been living at the hotel at the time of the fire, along with several people who were on the council housing list.
Angela has still not been allowed access to collect her belongings - only being allowed into one room since the fire, with the rest being “too dangerous to enter”.
Admiral Taverns refutes this.
Jade, 30, a mum of three, was general manager at the hotel: “[Admiral Taverns] said they were going to rebuild from the insurance money.
“They were telling us what we wanted to hear.
“It was more than just somewhere we went to work; it was a home to all of us.
“Now I’ve got no job and bills to pay.
“They’ve left us on our arses.
“They’ve sold the building with all our belongings in and not let anyone go and get their stuff.”
After the fire, the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service launched a probe into the cause of the fire.
The extent of the damage meant the investigation was stalled until it could be deemed safe, with the cause “still under investigation”.
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “Following a thorough review of our options after the fire in July 2025, it became clear that reinvestment in the site by Admiral Taverns was not sustainable, and we believe this sale represents the most appropriate way forward.
“Throughout this difficult period, we have worked closely with the licensee to provide support and have liaised with the Fire Service and structural engineers to ensure the site remains safe."
