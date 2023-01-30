The motion asked: “That this House warmly congratulates Tafarn Y Madryn Arms, Chwilog on their success at this year’s Wales Countryside Alliance Awards, securing first place in the Best Pub in Wales category; notes that the Madryn dates back to 1868 and was part of the Madryn Estate (Tudweiliog), owned by Sir Love Jones Parry; further notes that the arrival of the railway in Chwilog led to the building of the Madryn, creating a direct link between the train station and Porthdinllaen which at the time was a favoured site for a port between north Wales and Ireland; welcomes the fact that the Madryn Arms was bought and extensively refurbished in 2021 by five local friends, having been closed for several years, with a vision to transform the pub into a community hub, hosting local events and providing fresh, local food at their café and restaurant; and wishes the Madryn and its owners the very best as they represent Wales at the Countryside Alliance Awards UK finals in London in May.”