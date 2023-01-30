A VILLAGE pub saved by five friends has been named Best Countryside Pub in Wales.
Y Madryn, in Chwilog, which closed its doors in 2016 but was saved by a group of five friends and reopened in 2021, picked up the prize at the Countryside Alliance Wales awards last Tuesday, 24 January. Commenting on social media that night, the owners of the pub said: “Great news from Cardiff tonight! Y Madryn has won the best countryside pub in Wales competition Countryside Alliance Wales. We are so grateful to everyone for their support, nomination and your vote. Onwards now to London to represent Wales in the final round in May.”
The news has been welcomed local politicians. Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, tabled a Motion in Westminster to congratulate them on their success.
The motion asked: “That this House warmly congratulates Tafarn Y Madryn Arms, Chwilog on their success at this year’s Wales Countryside Alliance Awards, securing first place in the Best Pub in Wales category; notes that the Madryn dates back to 1868 and was part of the Madryn Estate (Tudweiliog), owned by Sir Love Jones Parry; further notes that the arrival of the railway in Chwilog led to the building of the Madryn, creating a direct link between the train station and Porthdinllaen which at the time was a favoured site for a port between north Wales and Ireland; welcomes the fact that the Madryn Arms was bought and extensively refurbished in 2021 by five local friends, having been closed for several years, with a vision to transform the pub into a community hub, hosting local events and providing fresh, local food at their café and restaurant; and wishes the Madryn and its owners the very best as they represent Wales at the Countryside Alliance Awards UK finals in London in May.”
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “Congratulations to Y Madryn Chwilog, well deserved winners of the Best Pub at the 2023 Countryside Alliance Rural Awards. Well deserved result! Good luck representing Wales at the final in London in May.”