Four pieces of art will go on display around Porthmadog as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project.
Commissioned by Gwynedd Council, artist Howard Bowcott has been working with children from a local school and members of the community to create pieces to mark the town’s key role in the history and heritage of the north Wales slate industry.
The installations are related to, and celebrate the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site and will be located at the harbour near the Maritime Museum, the park in the town centre, the train station car park near Byw’n Iach Glaslyn, and on the Cob Crwn where the path joins Stryd yr Wyddfa.
Each piece will be comprised of layers of carved slates, uniquely designed to incorporate the character and history of each locations.
Ysgol Eifion Wyn pupils have created shell shapes to be incorporated into the coastline feature of one of the pieces. The sculpture in the park will feature rope motifs related to the historical rope works there that many might not be aware of.
Cllor Nia Jeffreys said: “Porthmadog has a rich and vibrant history, and I am delighted that the public art celebrates our slate heritage, and Porthmadog’s role within the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage site.
“The children of Ysgol Eifion Wyn and Ysgol Eifionydd have worked with the artist and community groups to create inspiring and unique sculptures.
“I look forward to seeing the sculptures installed at various locations across town.”
Howard Bowcott said: “We had a happy and productive morning with Year 6 at Eifion Wyn – and a whole variety of shells!
“They were lively but engaged kids. Thank you to the helpful staff for their support - we have hatched a plan to enable the kids to watch the sculpture at the leisure centre be craned into position in December.”
Howard, who has is passionate about the area’s slate history, also called upon local experts from the Maritime Museum and the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway and historians to inform his designs.
Eifion Wyn headteacher Heulwen Williams said: "Year 6 pupils have been delighted to create shells which will make up one element of the sculpture in Porthmadog. They have learned about the history and importance of the area to the slate industry and are looking forward to being able to identify which shell belongs to them on the finished sculpture."
Marian Roberts from Porthmadog Town Council added:
"Members of the Town Council have been involved with the Porthmadog artwork preparations since the beginning, and have followed the artist's journey as he interpreted the history and heritage of the slate industry in the town. We very much look forward to seeing the finished sculptures in place which will state the importance of Porthmadog as part of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site."
Other art commissions related to the World Heritage Site are taking place in Penygroes, Llanberis, Bethesda, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Tywyn.