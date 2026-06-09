Public feedback is being “actively used to shape decisions, policies, and future plans” across Ceredigion County Council, a report has said.
The annual report on the council’s Engagement and Participation Policy was put before members of the corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee on 9 June.
In 2025-26, the council ran 12 ‘engagement’ campaigns and eight consultations.
Engagement exercises included more than 1,600 responding to plans for a new bridge to Plascrug school in Aberystwyth, with more than 600 responding to the Shaping Places project for 13 rural villages.
The finding of the Shaping Places project “can be used as evidence of engagement to support funding bids and to inform Council plans and strategies,” the report said, while the responses on the Plascrug footbridge plans will “inform a detailed design to make sure that it is viable for construction.”
A review of household waste sites in the county, with a plan to close the Rhydeinon site near Llanarth, was the most responded to consultation.
The report holds this up as an example of public feedback changing council plans, after the decision was later made to “maintain all Household Waste sites with no change and to recommend that the £100,000 base Budget reduction from the 2024/25 Budget Process be reversed.”
The report said: “Our engagement and consultation activity in 2025-26 has influenced key Council decisions and policies and shaped future strategies and delivery plans.
“It has strengthened community voice in local development and regeneration and provided evidence to support funding bids and statutory processes.
“Our activity has also enhanced transparency and accountability in decision-making.
“The 2025–2026 programme of work demonstrates a strong and embedded culture of engagement, with clear evidence that public feedback is being actively used to shape decisions, policies, and future plans across Ceredigion County Council.”
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