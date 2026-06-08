Outline planning permission for four new homes near Llandysul has been refused by Ceredigion County Council planners.
The outline plans would have seen four bungalows built on land adjacent to Highview, Heol Gelligron, Rhydowen – part of a field to the rear of a small residential estate in the village.
Refusing the application, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said: “The evidence demonstrates that housing provision in the Llandysul Settlement Group has already exceeded both the overall allocation and the proportionate rate of development envisaged, and that the permissible level of growth for Rhydowen has been reached.
“The development would therefore represent further unsustainable growth in a location with limited services.
“The proposed development would introduce built form into a currently undeveloped greenfield site at the rural edge of the settlement, eroding the open character of the site and diminishing the clear transition between the built form and the surrounding countryside.”
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